KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar paid a visit to Karimabad on Wednesday to review the ongoing cleanliness campaign in the city.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, MNA Kishwar Zehra, DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Director Municipal Services and other elected representatives.

When the mayor went to the Meena Bazaar in Karimabad to meet the female shopkeepers there, he was welcomed by the female shopkeepers and the representatives of market’s management, who gave him a detailed briefing about the market and its problems.

Later, while talking to media Wasim said that the stalls set up outside the Meena Bazar would be arranged in an organised manner and the illegal parking of vehicles would be checked so that the citizens, especially women, visiting the bazaar do not face any difficulty and traffic flow could be maintained.

He said it had become essential to erase the encroachments mafia operating in different areas of the city.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra urged the shopkeepers and people of the area to play their role in keeping this area clean and beautiful.

He said Meena Bazar was considered a unique market for women in Karachi and therefore it should be kept neat and clean.

Mayor and deputy mayor along with the DMC Central chairman visited different roads of Karimabad to inspect the cleanliness condition there.

Mayor said he was satisfied with the progress of 100-day cleanliness campaign being carried out in selected union councils of the city, adding that gradual improvement would be seen later.

AC arrested over making

fake revenue entries

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested an assistant commissioner (AC) over his alleged involvement in making bogus revenue entries and issuing illegal documents.

According to NAB spokesperson, in connection with investigation against Abdul Ghaffar Dada and others pertaining to Memon Society Hyderabad, Shah Nawaz Soomro, the then Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad and currently posted as Assistant Commissioner Jati District Thatta was arrested by the investigating officer NAB on Wednesday in a raid at his residence within the limits of Gulshan-e-Hadeed Karachi.

He had been nominated in case No 18170/15 in connection with verifying bogus revenue entries and issuing illegal documents; thus completing revenue transaction in the favour of accused builders, Dada and Rafiq Solangi.

The accused, Imtiaz Solangi, who had been arrested a day before on Jan 17 2017, is on 14-day physical remand and under interrogation, while the then Mukhtiarkar Ali Zulfiqar currently Assistant Commissioner is already in judicial custody.

All the revenue officials stand arrested in the case, while builders are still absconding.

SSUET holds Orientation

Session for fresh students

The new academic year at Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) started here on Wednesday with an impressive Orientation Session held at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The students admitted to different disciplines of engineering for the Batch 2017 were provided the vision and academic guidance at the ceremony prior to the start of regular classes.

Addressing students of the new batch, Sir Syed University Chancellor Jawed Anwar said, “You are starting a new phase of your life and this is the time for you to focus on your career and to develop and improve your moral and professional life without wasting time. Get education with positive approach for a bright future.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor gave useful suggestions to the students for achieving honours in the academic field.

He said, “Sir Syed University carries the name of the great visionary, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, and it provides quality education to the students and trains them in engineering skills to face the challenges of life.”

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Dean Engineering Prof Dr S M Makhdumi and chairmen of the faculties also spoke on the occasion and reminded students of their responsibilities with stress on the element of punctuality, proper dressing, and good behaviour.