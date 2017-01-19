MIRPURKHAS - The persistent severe cold wave has not only adversely affected the business activities in Mirpurkhas division but has also reduced the presence of students in schools. After winter showers in Sindh, the cold wave has intensified, and Mirpurkhas and its outskirts are no exception.

The harsh weather has compelled the shopkeepers to open their shops as late as at 9 AM or 10 AM, while business activities at various markets start after 11 AM. People, belonging to the rural areas, who are the main source of business in the city, avoid going outside due to severe weather conditions.

Some villagers busy in shopping in Khisak Pura market on Wednesday said that intense cold had affected their daily routine badly as they were compelled to remain indoors.

Similarly, school children avoid going to schools due to severe cold. Considerable drop in their presence at schools has been noticed.

Parents says that the government should announce more 10 days as winter vacations as children found it hard to go to schools in such a harsh weather.