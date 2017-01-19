KARACHI: The Sindh provincial government approved the extension of Rangers' special powers in Karachi for another 90 days.

Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh, has signed a summary for extension of powers of the paramilitary on Thursday.

The senior leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) directed CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to extend Rangers' special powers in Karachi for further period of 90 days, as per informed sources.

According to reports, the summary for extension was sent by home minister and the chief minister will sign the summary today (Thursday).

The notification will permit the Rangers to have special policing powers in Karachi for an extended term of 90 days.

The special policing powers under Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 allows Pakistan Rangers, Sindh to carry out raids and arrest suspects. The last extension to Rangers was given on October 18, 2016, which came to end on Monday.