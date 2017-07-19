KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that a MoU has been signed between Sindh Education Foundation and Abdul Qadeer Khan Schooling System Islamabad and under this agreement as many 232 students belonging from remote areas of rural Sindh will get high quality education in Islamabad.

For this purpose Sindh Education Department will provide Rs32 million. This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office on Tuesday. He said that these students had been selected through a test, conducted by SEF and AQ Khan Schooling system in maths, English and Science as well and the students would get education till completion of secondary classes. The minister education added, ‘The work on supplying missing facilities to the schools is in progress across the province and certain number of schools have been provided missing facilities and it is hoped that the work will be completed till this December. He asked the secretary education schools to complete feasibility report on installation of solar system at schools so that the schools might get this unique facility and the students might get their education without any hindrance.