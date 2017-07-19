KARACHI - Mayor demanded the impartial inquiry of the building collapse incident in Liaquatabad area while Director General Sindh Building Control Authority formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident and submit its report within 15 days.

Wasim Akhtar said that the Sindh Building Control Authority should conduct survey of entire Karachi and the Sindh government and SBCA should take action regarding obsolete and dangerous buildings.

He said this on Tuesday morning while expressing sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and property in the building collapse incident in Liaquatabad. He urged the SBCA to carry out complete inquiry of the incident and punish those found responsible for it.

Mayor Karachi reached the site of incident and monitored the rescue operation. He directed to provide best medical treatment to those injured in this incident.

The almost 25 year old building was constructed in violation of the city’s building rules and regulations. Wasim Akhtar blamed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and described the building as ‘illegal’. “The builders are constructing four-storey buildings in the area despite they have also the permission for a ground-plus-two-storey,” explained Akhtar. “SBCA chief should be asked how the multi-storey residential buildings are being constructed in the area.”

On the other side, following the directives of Provincial Minister for local government Jam Khan Shoro Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Agha Maqsood Abbas formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident.

The building collapsed in wee hours on Tuesday as five inhabitants of the building lost their lives while three sustained injuries.

SBCA spokesperson said a double storey old constructed building located at plot number 10/315 in Liaqutabad area collapsed due to its dilapidated structure. Director General SBCA Agha Maqsood after being informed of the incident dispatched a technical team to ascertain the reason behind the incident and also directed to cooperate with district administration in rescue operation, spokesperson added.

He further said that the inquiry team initially in its report stated that the building has collapsed due to its old structure and its base was also damaged due to seepage from sewerage and rain water. “The team informed that the base of the building was not able to sustain the load of the building and therefore collapsed.” However, the Director General SBCA formed an inquiry committee comprising on Vice Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Muktar Sheikh, Director of Building SBCA Ashkar Dawar, Consulting Structure Engineer Essa Babar and deputy director Ali Ghufran to compile the complete report about the incident within 15 days.

On the other side, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KSWB) rejected the allegations against the department. “Blaming KW&SB by SBCA over the incident is regrettable,” KWSB spokesperson said. “We strongly condemned the statement regarding the debilitated of the foundations of the building due to sewerage water.” The spokesperson said that the building was already debilitated and the landlord had cut off the two pillars of the building to make its hotel into a ground floor which caused of building is collapsed.