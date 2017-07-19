KARACHI - At least five people, including father and a son, lost their lives while around a dozen others were injured after a residential building collapsed in a congested Liaquatabad neighbourhood on Tuesday. The three-storey building housing apartments and a hotel at famous ‘Sarya Gali’ in Liaquatabad No 9 suddenly collapsed with a loud bang in the afternoon.

A boy, who was injured in the incident, said that the bang was so loud that he thought for a second that he had been hit by a missile. “It was later that it dawned upon me that it was the building that had come down,” he recalled.

“We were trapped under the debris and were provided with oxygen by the rescuers for around two hours before we were taken out,” he said. Over two dozen occupants were inside the building at the time of the incident.

Some of them were, however, immediately rescued as hundreds of people immediately gathered at the spot and pulled them out of the rubble even before the rescuers from different departments could arrive.

Heavy machinery was also called to the site to participate in the rescue operation, but was not utilised after the rescuers managed to pull people out of the debris manually.

Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, during his visit to the site, said that using heavy machinery in initial stages could have been more dangerous. “More lives could have been lost if heavy machinery had been used in the beginning,” he told media.

“We used cutters to rescue the people trapped under the debris and remained successful in doing so.”

The authorities concerned confirmed five deaths in the building collapse. “Five bodies were recovered from the rubble,” Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Fareeduddin Mustafa confirmed.

He said that all machinery required for the operation was present at the site, adding that it could take up to 24 hours to remove the debris after an incident of this nature.

According to residents of the area, building’s foundation had weakened due to the sewage remaining accumulated in the street almost all the time, particularly during rain.

A resident, Fakhar-ud-Din Salim, said that the accident was bound to happen because people preferred profits over lives. “In whole Liaquatabad, you cannot even build a two-storey house. But see the buildings around this ill-fated house,” he said, and questioned the authority of concerned departments. “Who to blame when everyone from owner of the house to the authorities are involved in this dirty game,” Inayatullah deplored.

“Inflation has forced people to live in small houses because they cannot afford big houses in such meagre salaries. People prefer to live in cage like houses because this is all they can afford.”