Sukkur - IBA University organised National Skills Competition here at its campus in collaboration with NAVTTC, Islamabad.

The initiative was meant to encourage and motivate the students trained in 09 diversified trades in different public and private TVET institutes of the area under Phase-III Batch-2 of the programme.

Around 116 trainees from different TVET institutes participated in the competition, and exhibited their skills. The trades selected for the competition were welding, beautician, tailoring & dress making / fashion designing, general electrician, graphic designing, Auto-CAD, AC & refrigeration, LTV-Driving, HTV / HMO etc.

Abdul Rahim Shaikh, NAVTTC Sindh DG, chief guest at the ceremony, and Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Sukkur IBA University VC, Imtiaz Yousuf Director NAVTTC HQ Islamabad attended the event. Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui welcomed the esteemed guests.

He also highlighted the importance of skills and their need in emerging economy. He encouraged all the participants to benefit from the training in order to establish their own businesses.

Abdul Rahim Shaikh, in his speech, appreciated the management of Sukkur IBA, especially Ikhtiar Ahmed Khoso, Director Entrepreneurship Center, for arranging the event.

He said that these skills were essential for generating employment opportunities. He further added, “Recent dialogue with representatives from Gulf countries has shown that there exists enormous job opportunities in these countries for skilled human resource.

He appreciated the work of trainees and informed that currently 25,000 trainees have completed the training in different trades across the country under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program phase-III Batch-2.

He also highlighted the partnership of Sukkur IBA University with NAVTTC and said that this partnership started during Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Program phase-I in different TVET trades. They apprised the audience on behalf of Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema Executive Director NAVTTC, in the upcoming Phase-IV, the number of target trainees across the country has been enhanced to 100,000 to empower the unemployed and under privileged youth of the country. They highlighted the future plans of NAVTTC which include establishment of Skill Development University, Job Placement Center and Centers of Excellence in each province. Mr. Nisar Ahmad Siddiqui, Director Sukkur IBA University said that Skilling the youth of Pakistan means empowering them and providing them opportunities for gaining financial earnings for their families.