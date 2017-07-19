KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the transport department to prepare design of Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) Blue Line by September so that work on the project on Public Private Partnership mode could be started in November 2017.

He was presiding over a meeting on Blue Line BRTS here at the CM House on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Transport & Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Transport Raheem Soomro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and officers of Karachi Mass Transit Authority.

Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that BRT Blue Line project to start from Guru Mandir to Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth. “This would be a most important project for the city and would cost around Rs8 billion,” he said.

Secretary Transport Raheem Soomro said that the length of the project is 11.80km, of which 6.6 kms would be elevated. It would have nine stations, of them five would be elevated. There would be around 357,000 ridership daily.

DG Mass Transit Athar Ali said that there would be two packages of the project for which modified PC-I would be submitted in the P&D department. In the first package relocation of utilities has been taken up for which coordination with the utility agencies was in progress while in the second package project would be undertaken.

The chief minister giving timelines for development of the infrastructure of the project directed the minister transport to get the detailed design and bidding documents prepared by September 2017 so that procurement and mobilisation of contractor could be made in November. “This time line may be followed strictly,” he said.

BAHRAIN EVOY CALL ON CM

The Consul general of Bahrain Mr Yaser Isa Ajlan Alheddi called on Sindh Chief M inister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed different issues, including strength further bilateral brotherly relation and investment in different sectors particularly in energy and mining.

The chief minister said that he has plan to take all the consul general/head of mission working in Karachi to Thar. “We have constructed a new airport, therefore there is no issue of travelling there by air,” he said and added he would show them coal filed and the coal-fired power plant being installed there. He went on saying “we would visit in the November and show you the investment opportunities,” he said.

Thar coal filed has the potential to resolve the entire energy problem of the country, he said and added “Inshallah Sindh would steer the country out of darkness and lead to industrial uplift,” he hoped and urged the visiting Bahrian diplomat to invite investors from his country.

The consul General of Bahrian lauded the efforts of Sindh chief minister for construction of road infrastructure in the city and hoped his work would make the city one of the best developed megalopolis of the world.

CM MEETS DHA RESIDENTS BODY

Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with the residents of Defence Society Resident Association (DSRA) body led by its president Sharafuudin Memon and discussed the issued faced by them.

The first issue which came under discussion was the encroachment under Gizri Flyover and the bypass type of road from Gizri to Zamzam. The dentors and mechanics have set up their shops and causing traffic jams. The road from Girzi to Zamzam is also encroached by shopkeepers and most of the people have turned it into a parking lot for truck and dumpers. The chief minister directed his principal secretary Sohail Rajput to directed DIG traffic and DMC South to take action in coordination with DHA and Clifton Cantonment.

The other issue came under discussion was about the water taker mafia which charge exorbitant rates from the residents of DHA.

On this the chief minister issued necessary instruction to MD KWSB Hashim Raza Zaidi to look into the matter and take action against the tankers operators charging high rates.

The chief minister told them that he had a plan to establish Desalination plant on the sea to provide water to the residents of the DHA. “We would establish a plant but there should be an organisation to purchase the water,” he suggested.

On this Sharrafuddin Memon said that his association would coordinate with Clifton Cantonment when the project is officially conceived or undertaken.

The third issue came under discussion was the construction of Submarine Chowrangi Underpass. They urged the chief minister to get its work done at the earliest because schools are opening shortly. On this the chief minister said that the construction work of the underpass may take one more month but he would directed Additional IG Traffic to smartly manage the traffic particularly during the school timings. “I am going to cause you another traffic problem by starting work on the project of constructing flyover from Gizri to Sunset Boulevard,” he said in lighter mood but assured them that the traffic would be managed.

CM MEETS AGA KHAN

VARSITY DELEGATION

Sindh Chief Minister held a meeting with a delegation of Aga Khan University led by its president Firoz Rasool and discussed the issues of Education City being developed at Link Road, Karachi.

The visiting delegation told the chief minister that they had acquired 1100 acres of land at Education City. Now, the board of Investment has told them that their 68 acres have been taken over by under construction K-IV, Bulk water Supply project. On this the chief minister said that due to some changes in the alignment of K-IV project a portion of 68 acres of their land has been taken over, however the government would give you alternate land.