KARACHI - Minister for Law and Prisons Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar Tuesday said that the new provincial accountability bill in the province would be presented in the cabinet on Friday for its approval while it would be presented in the provincial assembly in next week for approval.

He was talking to media after chairing a meeting to review anti-corruption laws in the province and bring forward a new accountability bill.

It is pertinent to mention here that the chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah announced bringing new accountability bill in the province within 30 days after the passage of NAB repeal bill from the assembly on July 2, 2017.

He said that the aim of the new legislation is to strengthen the courts so that no individual could take advantage of his powers to sabotage their accountability process.

The minister said that the new accountability bill would also have the participation of the opposition lawmakers and the chairman of the accountability body would be elected after approval of the parliamentary committee having representation of the opposition lawmakers.

“We are trying to improve the legislation so that strict action be taken against corrupt people in the province,” he said adding that the new law would include everyone and the net around the corrupt people would be tighten through this bill.

He said that the assembly had the powers under 1973 constitution that it could brought new laws and therefore he government was committed to brought such a bill that no innocent could be harassed through this.

“We have also consulted legal experts in making of this law and along with others, information minister, advocate general and members of anti-corruption department had given their inputs in this process,” he said.

Further commenting on the ongoing political crisis in the country, the PPP leader said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not leaving his premiership in greed of the slot and if he would have been on his place then he would have resigned a lot before after the commission’s report.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that they believe on strict accountability process and had passed through this process since last 16 years.

He said that there should be no hesitation in changing the prime minister as they also changed their Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani. “At that time, Nawaz Sharif went to the apex court wearing black suite,” he said.

He further said that they feel pity on the Sharif brothers after this current situation as unfortunately all of the Sharifs are declared thieves.