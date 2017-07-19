Kandhkot - Scores of people belonging to various areas of the city, including children and women, protested against unannounced gas loadshedding on Tuesday.

Residents of Eid Gah, Zangeepur, Gulsher, Gunya Mohallah and others took out a rally from main gate of Eidgah to the press club. Speaking to the media on the occasion, representatives of the protestors Abdur Rahman, Shafi Mohammed, Meer Malik, Imdad Ali Noor Illahi and others said that due to suspension in gas supply and low pressure they were facing severe problems, especially while preparing food. They said unscheduled loadshedding had forced them to purchase food items from the market due to which their children were suffering from several abdominal diseases. They demanded the higher authorities resolve the matter or otherwise the protests would be prolonged. Finally they dispersed peacefully.

Youth shoots himself dead over ‘domestic issue’

A youth on Tuesday shot himself dead over a domestic issue. A youth, identified as Rabnawaz Sundrani, 21, resident of village Hajanu committed suicide at his home.

On being informed, Tangwani police rushed to the spot and removed the body to DHQ Hospital for legal formalities.

When contacted, the Station House Officer (SHO) said that the youth ended his life due to domestic issue.

“He locked himself in his room and shot himself dead,” the SHO explained.

Further investigation is underway. However, no case was registered till the filing of this story.