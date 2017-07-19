KARACHI - In order to address the health issues of schoolchildren, the Sindh government has decided to conduct blood screening of all the students once in a year.

The decision was taken by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at a meeting with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Director General (DG) Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik here at the CM House on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput and Commander ANF Karachi Noorul Hassan.

The chief minister said that after going through news reports of usage of narcotics by students at educational institutions in the federal capital, he got worried about the students living in hostels of the province. “I want you [DG ANF] to help Sindh government combat this menace.”

The DG said that he was also conscious of the issue and his Force had started working on it. “And for this, ANF needs the support of provincial government for which your [CM] guidance and approval is required,” he said, and assured him that ANF would not disappoint him and produce results.”

The chief minister said his government had already launched a targeted operation against drug mafia.

“ANF has to help the provincial government in the elimination of organised gangs involved in the supply of narcotics in the city.

When they [drug mafia] move unchecked, they can penetrate anywhere particularly in the educational institutions,” Murad said and assured ANF DG, “There should be a strong mechanism of surveillance for which police, Excise & Taxation would help and support ANF.”

It was concurred at the meeting that blood screening of the students receiving education at both public and private sector institutions was most important in terms of keeping an eye on their health issues. “The government will bear the expenses of students receiving education at public sector institutions, while educational institutions in the private sector would be doing this on their own,” the CM said, and hoped that this approach would help control all kinds of diseases such as Hepatitis etc.

The chief minister directed Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho to give him recommendations for the purpose.

He also instructed his principal secretary to issue directives to the education department and work out a detailed plan and submit him for his approval.

The DG, on the occasion, invited the chief minister to inaugurate Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Model Addiction and Treatment Centre (MATRC) Lyari, built by Sindh government at the cost of Rs6 million, which the latter accepted.

The CM also sanctioned arranging a building for ANF to build MATRC in Sukkur.

The chief minister, on the advice of ANF DG, directed Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho to set up a 10-bed facility in each and every district hospital for the treatment of drug addicts. “This is very necessary to have DHQ a designated facility for treatment of drug addicts,” the CM said.

Murad issued directives to the BoR to arrange 10 acres of land for ANF at Machko, District West to build a police station there.

A similar portion of land is also required to ANF for its police station in Hyderabad.

Portion of defunct SRTC in Hyderabad was identified where the police station could be built.

The chief minister directed his Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput to coordinate with the transport department officials and ask them to provide space to the ANF.

The chief minister also directed Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez to establish liaison between police, ANF and excise departments for launching a coordinated operation against drug mafia operating in the city. “I won’t allow them [drug mafia] to play with the lives of our innocent student/children. They are our future and it becomes our collective responsibility to keep them safe and secure them from all the evils,” he vowed, and urged parents to support the government for the purpose.