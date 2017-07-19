SHIKARPUR - There is little hope for the recovery of body of an eight-year-old boy, who was first strangled and then thrown into Indus River around 10 days ago by a man who wanted to postpone the marriage of his beloved to another man.

Later, the man confessed to have committed the crime, saying he took the step after he failed to convince his beloved’s parents to marry their daughter off to him. Jawad Bhutto, resident of Pir Wasil Shah Mohalla, had disappeared on July 1. Mujahid Bhutto, boy’s father, lodged a complaint with police.

Police arrested three youth, Shah Muhammad Bhutto, Sabir Bhutto and Ishfaque Bhutto, over suspicion on July 10. During interrogation, Shah Muhammad Bhutto confessed that he had taken the boy along with him on a motorcycle and threw him into Indus River after strangling him to death.

A special police party, headed by DSP Abdul Hameed, took Shah to the river on Tuesday in order to fish out body of the boy, but failed to find it.

Divers informed the police that there was a little chance for the recovery of the body of a minor boy after the passage of 10 days. Shah had admitted before police that he had fallen in love with a girl on Facebook. Lakhi Gate police detained the girl and moved her to Women Complaint Cell Shikarpur for further investigation.