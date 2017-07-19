LARKANA - The 32nd death anniversary of Shahnawaz Bhutto, younger son of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), was observed here at Naudero House on Tuesday.

In this connection, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also arranged special programmes and Quran Khawani across the country to pray for the departed soul of Shahnawaz.

A ceremony was held at Naudero House, which was attended by female workers of the party, PPP Larkana district President Abdul Fatah Bhutto, General Secretary Khair Mohammad Sheikh and others. The party workers recited verses from the holy Quran and offered Fateha on the occasion.

They also visited Bhutto’s mausoleum at Garhi Khuda Bux for offering Fateha. Addressing the gathering, PPP leaders said that Shahnawaz did not bow down before dictatorship. Zia hanged ZAB and put his family behind bars and later killed them one by one, they said. They paid tributes to Shahnawaz for continuing the struggle even after ZAB was hanged. He waged war against the killers of his father, but he was killed too.