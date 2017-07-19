KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Tuesday announced that the registration for admissions at SMIU will continue till July 21.

An official said that the SMIU is offering admissions in BS and MS programs for Fall 2017, in its five departments i.e. Department of Business Administration, Commerce and Management, Department of Computer Science, Department of the Media Studies and Communication, Department of Education and Department of Environmental Science. The registrations forms can be filled and submitted through Online on university’s website www.smiu.edu.pk, or that can be received from Admission Office Help Desk of SMIU on working days from 9.00 am to 5pm.

Entry test will be held on 29 July at the SMIU premises. Result of the test will be announced on 4 August, followed by interviews of the successful candidates. Orientation Day will be held on 6 September and classes will commence from September 7, it was further announced.