MIRPURKHAS - The city and its outskirts received light rain on late Saturday night, decreasing the temperatures.

Report say that after long heat spell, light rainfall hit Mirpurkhas and its surrounding areas as result weather turned pleasant and youth came out from their houses to enjoy the weather.

Eid shopping stalls across the main M.A.Jinnah road and Mirwah road were affected due to rainfall.

Rain continued for half an hour.