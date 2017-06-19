KHAIRPUR - Additional District and Session Judge-4 Khairpur Altaf Hussain Dayo issued search warrants to SHO B-section police Khairpur in which he was directed to recover girl Kinza Batool, 6, from the houses of Lutuf Ali Dayo, Zahoor Dayo of Jinah colony Khairpur.

Mst Farzana narejo was filed petition before the court through her consul that above persons have kidnapped her daughter Kinza batool and she prays for her recovery.