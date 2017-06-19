KARACHI - District Municipal Corporation (DMC Korangi) has expedited its rain emergency measures in face of possible heavy showers during fast approaching monsoons.

Chairman, DMC- Korangi, Syed Nayyar Raza here on Sunday visited different parts of the district to inspect compliance of his order with regard to removal of garbage dumps and cleaning of rain drains. He directed the officials accompanying him to ensure that all rain drains running in the area were cleaned.