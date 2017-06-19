SHIKARPUR - Eight farmers were received injuries over the ownership of agricultural land near village Zarkhail, in the limits of Mian-jo-Goth Police Station, some 30 kilometers off from here, on Sunday.

According to an official of Mian Sahib Police Station that a clash erupted between two groups of Basar Jatoi and Raja Qulub Ali Pathan groups with each other over the ownership of agriculture land, which resulting, four farmers belonging to Raja Qulub Ali Khan identified as Habibullah, Muhammad Eidan, Ghulam Murtaza and Naseer Ahmed all of by caste Kalar, while four formers belonging to Basar Jatoi group identified as Arbab Ali, Rustam Ali, Nizamuddin and Barkat all of by caste Jatoi sustained wounds in clash and they used wooden sticks on each other.

Area police rushed on the spot and controlled over the situation and transported the injured to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

An FIR was not registered till this story was filed.