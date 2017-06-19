KARACHI - Sindh Information,Labour and Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah,Vice Chancellor NUET Jamshoro Dr Aslam Uqaili and DG Culture Khalid Chachar inaugurated 3 day Visual Art Baad-e- Saba Exhibition which was organized by Culture Department Sindh in collaboration of MUET Jamshoro at Clifton Karachi here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion Syed Nasir Hussain Shah appreciated the efforts of culture department and MUET and displaying exhibition by 160 artists of Sindh. He lauded the steps of Sindh Art Gallery and Art Museum by the department under the supervision of Sardar Shah. He said that Bilawel Bhutto Zardari had focused on promotion of culture at every level. CM Sindh Syed Murad Ami Shah and Culture Minister followed the policy of PPP Leadership and want to promote the culture and allied activities at grass root level for the development and progress of the Sindh Province.

He said that all out efforts are being taken for the welfare and well being of all artists and culture lover's for further promotion and projection of cultural activities at local as well as at international level to led our artists there to represent the Sindh and Pakistan jointly .Culture department is doing lot for the artists and will continue to do so in this regard.

Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah while announcing the establishment of Art Gallery and Art Museum in Karachi said that the visual art is ignored but we taken up and given importance to project it properly for which before the end of financial year such exhibition and event is being held today and will further promote it by compile data bank through which we will be able to promote our artists and culture as we ignored visual art and department is only working for music and performance art that is why we gave importance to visual art and its artists . Presently we are facing extremism; we should counter them only through cultural activities and activism. He thanked all participants and organizers to hold such event.

Artists displayed art and their artistic work at the exhibition which were appreciated by visiting people at Large in which more than 160 artists displayed their art work. Closing ceremony of the exhibition will be held on Tuesday, shields and certificate will also be distributed among them.