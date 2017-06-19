KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) concerning Panamagate should summon Inaamur Rehman and reiterated that a letter by a Qatari prince is a hoax.

Imran said this while talking to media men at Karachi airport. PTI leaders including Dr Arif Alvi, Fridous Shamim Naqvi, Naeemul Haq, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Samar Ali Khan, Khurram Sher Zaman, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Sardar Abdul Aziz, Dawa Khan Sabir and others were also present on the occasion.

Criticizing his political opponents, Imran said that it was the first time that corrupt mafia was being probed in the country while Nawaz Sharif’s family had no more evidence to hide their corruption.

On the occasion the former skipper of national cricket team, Imran Khan offered ‘advance congratulations’ to Sarfraz eleven on a brilliant game against India in Champions Trophy 2017 final.

JIT a thorn in Nawaz

Sharif’s flesh: PTI

Vice President and a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Nusrat Wahid has said that Nawaz Sharif survived punishment in Model Town massacre case, whereas the Panama leaks Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had become a thorn in his flesh.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the PTI leader said that despite availability of all the records, including videos and other documentary evidences in Model Town tragedy, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and many police and other officials managed to get their names removed from the list of the accused, and for that purpose Nawaz sharif gave away huge amounts of money to Model Town police station and to the chief of police in Punjab.

“However, Nawaz and his family members will not be able to get rid of the ongoing Panama leaks case,” he said, and added, “The court and other departments are working on Panama leaks on the directives of JIT and they are carrying out their duties without any fear or influence.

The government, on the other hand, is trying to depute their selected people to create problems for the JIT and hide the story of London flat’s purchase, Gulf Steel and other properties of Nawaz and his family members.”

He further said that the bogus documents of sale and purchase will be of no use for Nawaz, and the JIT would complete its work within the next two months and the report will be submitted to the Supreme Court. The decision will be against Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz Inshallah.

Nawaz sharif somehow survived through the Model Town Tragedy but he Nawaz Sharif will not be able to survive the panama leaks case, she added.