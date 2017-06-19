MIRPURKHAS - Hesco ignored the directives of prime minister of Pakistan to keep the power supply intact during the final cricket match between India and Pakistan as power outages continued in different sub-divisions of Mirpurkhas division on Sunday.

As per reports, residents of various localities of the city suffered from loadshedding, including Pak Colony, Rajar Colony, Nawab Colony, Mehran Colony, Sial Colony, Hirabad, Lalchandabad, Shadman Town, Thamsabad, Hameed Pura Colony, Murtaza Town, Ghosia Colony, Gharibabad, Toorabad and Dholanabad even during the Pak-India cricket match.

This infuriated the cricket lovers who came out on roads even in a hot day and gathered at Old Khipro bus stand road near Pak Colony and held protest demonstration by blocking the Sir Syed Road. They also burnt tyres due to which traffic was suspended.

The protesters, carrying national flags in their hands, raised slogans against the Hesco Mirpurkhas XEN Nisar Memon and his staff. They strongly condemned the power outages during the Pak-India cricket match.

They demanded the concerned authorities to take immediate notice of violation of the order of prime minister and suspend the responsible Hesco officials, including the XEN.

However, the protestors dispersed after two hours on the request of police and Hesco officials.

The power supply was eventually restored after eight hours.

11 suspects held

At least eleven suspects were picked up in raids by Town police here on Sunday.

Sources said that police, on a tip off, carried out raids at different places in the city and apprehended 11 suspects for interrogation. However no case had been registered till the filing of this news.

Villager succumbs

to injuries

A villager, who had been injured due to firing by his rivals in village Haji Ahmed Khan Kalhoro over a dispute developed over two years ago, succumbed to his injuries at Sukkur Hospital on Sunday.

SHO Faizo Police Station Manthar Shar, in a conversation with this scribe, said that a clash had erupted between two groups of Nazeer Kalhora and Bahar Kalhoro tribe, in which villager, identified as Abdullah Kalhoro was injured.

“Abdullah, who was moved to Shikarpur Civil Hospital and then referred to Sukkur Hospital for further treatment, succumbed to his injuries at Sukkur Hospital during treatment,” he disclosed.

The body was handed over to his relatives after conducting necessary formalities.

Area police have arrested few persons of Kalhoro community whereas case was to be registered till the filing of this story.