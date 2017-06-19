JACOBABAD - A bullet riddled body of 35-years-old man was found by Jahan Shah Link road, in the limits of Mouladad police Station, here on Sunday.

According to police, some road passers spotted a body of a man and informed the area police about it, following on the information, area police moved the body to District Headquarters Hospital [DHQ] Jacobabad for an autopsy and identification.

The identification of the body could not be ascertained till this story was filed whereas the body was kept in mortuary.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

Eleven goats sacrificed

In a sign of cricket madness, 11 goats were sacrificed as a “Sadaqa” in Jacobabad for winning national team which were playing against India, here on Sunday.

According to reports, Raaz Khan Pathan, a senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] Jacobabad chapter and fond of Cricket, has been sacrificed 11 goats as a “Sadaqa” with best wishes and prayed a special Dua for winning champions trophy against India, at Tower road in Jacobabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Pathan expressed his great feelings for winning champions trophy and hoped national team would win champions trophy in final.

Rizwan Soomro and other party workers were present on the occasion.

Minor dies, four wounded by snake bite

A 04-years old boy identified as Ali Khan son of Juma Khan Domki succumbed to his injuries when a snake bit him at village Jakhrani meanwhile four other persons identified as Ms Noor Bano, Karim Bakhsh, Hashim Khoso and Ibrahim were bitten by snake.

The snake bitten persons were moved to Civil Hospital Jacobabad for medical treatment where the condition of the injured was reported to be out of danger.