The World Bank will provide around 86 million dollars to improve living conditions of people in Karachi, reported Radio Pakistan.

Country Director World Bank Illango Patchamuthu in a statement has said that the project will support the setting up of multi-member steering committee including local government, civil society and private sector and it will benefit approximately one million people of the city.

It will help improve the safety, accessibility and attractiveness of public spaces in city like public parks, city squares and pedestrian areas.