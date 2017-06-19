KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Sunday arrested nine more suspected criminals during ongoing targeted raids and operations in different parts of city.

Orangi Town police claimed it had probed a blind murder case of a man in Orangi Town neighbourhood.

A victim identified as Aleemuddin had been killed in Pakistan Bazaar area of Orangi Town. Police had registered the case against unidentified persons.

But after the investigations were over, police officials said that it was learnt that the victim’s wife Fauzia was behind his murder, adding that Fauzia with the assistance of her paramour killed her husband.

Police have arrested the accused Fauzia and her alleged paramour Talha. Case against them has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Two ‘street criminals’ held

Separately, two suspected street criminals were arrested by District Malir police on Sunday.

The suspects arrested were identified as Shoaib and Faraz. One of their accomplices, however, managed to escape under the cover of fire.

Police officials said that the suspects were arrested when police intercepted them during snap checking. However, the culprits instead of surrendering opened fire at the police party and tried to escape. Police also retaliated and arrested them after an exchange of fire, they elaborated.

Police said it had also recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. Cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

In another raid, SITE B Section police claimed to have nabbed Muhammad Yar Rabbani from Haroonabad area whereas three other accused, namely Omar, Sheheryar and Bakht Munir managed to escape taking advantage of the fire.

Police officials said that the accused were involved in various cases of crime. Cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

Gulberg police arrested four suspects, namely Hanif and Bilal, Junaid and Pervez and recovered arms, ammunitions and narcotics from their possession. police officials said that the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and drug peddling.

Anti-encroachment drive begins on

Ziauddin-Kareemabad Road

After a successful anti-encroachment drive along Gujjar Nullah, another gigantic task of encroachments clearance has started on Ziauddin- Kareemabad Road in District Central.

During the operation more than 180 structures, including triple-storey houses, shops and other encroachments were demolished.

This was told by Deputy Commissioner Karachi Central Captain (r) Faridud Din Mustafa while talking to media.

He added the operation was in line with Sindh’s chief minister’s vision to make Karachi free from all sorts of encroachments and was aimed at widening of Kareemabad Road by 10 feet.

The DC further said that the operation would continue in phases in coming days. He expressed the hope that the operation would be finished in the next 15 days.

It is pertinent to note that Kareemabad- Ziauddin Road has shrunk badly due to numerous encroachments.

This is the first time in the last 30 years that an anti-encroachment campaign is being carried out in this politically sensitive area.

He reiterated his commitment that drive against encroachments would continue without any pressure.