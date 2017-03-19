Karachi - The Census Complaint Cell, established by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has so far received 139 complaints. Out of these 139 complaints, 10 percent relate to making entries in the form with pencils while 90 percent are against the staff for failing to turn up in different localities for the house count.

The cell works from morning till 10 pm. As per details, 14 complaints have been received from Hyderabad, four from Ghotki and rest from Karachi. On the directives of the chief minister, the complaints as received from public have been sent to the concerned quarters for necessary action. The record of complaints shows that many houses were left out of the census count. Meanwhile, census continued smoothly in Karachi for the fourth consecutive day. The census officials, after completing first phase of house count of half of the city, went ahead with the population count on Saturday. The population count would continue in the city till March 29.

Strict security is being provided to the enumerators performing census duties in the city. Around 16,000 policemen and army personnel are guarding them. According to an official overseeing the process, all personnel have been directed to strictly implement the guidelines issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics so that the count could be completed properly. “We have taken notice of the complaints pertaining to use of pencils and have directed the staffers to only use the stationery given by the PBS,” he said. He said that census would be carried out in two phases in Karachi. “The first phase will continue till March 29 and will include population and house count of half the city while the remaining city would be covered by April 15,” he added.