Kandhkot - A team of judges paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital on Saturday to inspect the treatment facilities available there.

According to details, District and Session Judge Zulfiqar Ali Shah, along with additional session judge and other staff of the court, went to the Civil Hospital where they also checked the hospital’s record.

The judges went round various wards of the hospital and inspected the store room, laboratories, ultrasound and X-ray rooms. They also inquired after patient’s health on the occasion.

The session judge expressed anger over the unhygienic condition as well as poor sanitary condition of the hospital.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Nazir Ahmed Awan briefed the judges about the treatment being provided to the patients.

Later, when this scribe contacted Medical Superintendent Dr Nazir Ahmed Awan, he told that the district and session judge and his colleagues went to each and every room of the hospital.

“While they were on a round, five paramedics were absent from their duties,” the MS said, and added, “The district and session judge issued showcase notices to the absent paramedics and other doctors who were not present at the hospital.”

However, he said, the judges expressed satisfaction over the availability of medicines, essential equipment and machinery available at the hospital besides the kind of treatment being provided to the patients.

Additional Session Judge Naeem Badar, District Health Officer Liaqat Kalwar and PA to Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Khoso were also present on the occasion.