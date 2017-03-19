JACOBABAD - A ruthless husband stabbed to death his wife in Sheedi Mohallah of Jacobabad on Saturday morning.

According to police, Ali Raza Mughal stabbed to death his wife named Sahar Mughal, the mother of two kids, with a sharp-edged knife over domestic issues.

Area police rushed to the spot and succeeded in arresting Ali and recovered a sharp-edged knife from him. Later, body of the deceased was handed over to her relatives after the post-mortem examination. However, the case is yet to be registered.