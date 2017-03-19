KHAIRPUR - A banking court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of nine defaulting landlords of Khairpur.

According to details, Special Judge Banking Sukkur Sayyed Inamul Rehman issued non-bailable warrants of Allah Bachayo Kerio, Maqsood Hussain Hakro, Allah Wadhayo Ratar, Jaro Khan Lashari, Najamul Hassan Pirzado, Ghulam Abbas Bhambhro, landlord and constable Muhammad Urs, Azizullah Sheikh and Menhal Metlo. The judge ordered the Khairpur police to arrest them and produce before him handcuffed. These nine landlords did not return the loans they had borrowed from the banks. They had also not appeared before the court for a long time, prompting the court to issue their arrest warrants.