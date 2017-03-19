KARACHI - A man was gunned down in Gulshan-e-Iqbal here on Saturday while two human skeletons were also found from the outskirts of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, police arrested four suspects during separate raids.

According to details, a man was shot dead near Aziz Bhatti Park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Police officials said that the deceased was yet to be identified while the initial investigation suggested that the incident occurred on offering resistance to a robbing bid.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy.

Similarly, a man was wounded in an incident of firing in Bilal Colony area of Korangi. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In another development, two human skeletons were recovered from the Super Highway.

The skeletons were shifted to a morgue after the completion of medico-legal formalities at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

A young man, Noor Muhammad, was wounded at Rashid Minhas Road within the limits of Federal B Industrial Area police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. As per reports, the incident occurred on offering resistance to a robbery bid.

Similarly, aman was killed in a traffic accident on Gulbai Bridge in Shershah.

His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while deceased is yet to be identified.

A man, Sajid Amin, was arrested under 11 Sindh Temporary Resident Act by SITE B Section police.

Police officials said that Amin was a tenant while owner Pervez’s whereabouts were still unknown.

Likewise, Napier police arrested a suspected narcotics dealer, Muhammad Usman and three illegal immigrants Ahmed Khan, Faqir Majeed and Najeedullah and registered cases against them.

Similarly, an Afghan national, Naqeebullah, staying illegally in the country, was nabbed by Federal B Industrial Area police while a case against him was registered under the Foreign Act.

A suspected street criminal was also arrested after an exchange of fire with the police.

A TT pistol was also reportedly recovered from his possession.