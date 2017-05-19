KHAIRPUR - Three labourers riding a motorcycle were killed and a car driver was injured in a road accident near Kumb on Thursday.

According to details, labourers Anwar Ali Shaikh, Ubaidullah Shaikh and Ayub Bhatti were going to Ranipur from Kotdiji by a motorcycle when their two-wheeler collided with a car coming from the opposite direction near Jhando Mushaekh on Old National Highway in the jurisdiction of Kumb Police Station. As a result, the three labourers were injured seriously. They were taken to Taluka Hospital in Kotdiji where they succumbed to their injuries. Car driver Ashiq Hussain Magsi of Jhal Magsi in Balochistan was injured in the incident. He was shifted to Khairpur Ranipur Hospital in a critical condition.

THREE-DAY WORKSHOP OPENS AT SALU

A three-day workshop on “Current Trends in Hyphenated Techniques and their Application in Biological and Chemical Sciences” opened here at Shah Abdul Latif University on Thursday. The workshop has been organised by the Institute of Chemistry in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission under the auspices of the Chemical Society of Pakistan.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Noor Ahmed Shaikh presided over the inaugural session, while Prof Dr Sami-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, president of the Chemical Society of Pakistan-Sindh chapter, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Noor Ahmed Shaikh said that workshops were a source of learning new trends and techniques. He said, “I am optimistic that scholars will learn new things at this workshop and apply their learning to their research.”

Prof Dr Sami-uz-Zaman Siddiqui said, “We are working to improve the water quality of this region.” He said this workshop would be beneficial for scholars and students of the university. Prof Dr Badaruddin Memon, dean at the Faculty of Natural Sciences, thanked the Higher Education Commission and the Chemical Society of Pakistan for supporting the SALU in organising the workshop.

Earlier, Prof Dr Mir Munsif Ali Talpur, director of the Institute of Chemistry, and Prof Dr Tajness Pirzada also spoke at the workshop and highlighted its importance.

Prof Dr Syed Noor Shah Bukhari, director of Ghotki Campus; Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk, dean of Faculty of Arts and Languages; Prof Dr Minhoon Khan Leghari; Prof Dr Ghulam Qadir Shar; Prof Dr Hassan Khaskheli; Prof Dr Ghulam Abbas Shar; Prof Dr Shafique Ahmed Arain; Prof Dr Nisar Ahmed Kanhar; Prof Dr Iram Rani; Prof Dr Mushtaque Jakhrani; Prof Dr Khalida Mahar; Dr Wahid Bakhsh Jatoi and a large number of scholars attended the inaugural session of the workshop.