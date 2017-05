During the exams of Inter-Board in Karachi, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has prepared an initial report against “copy mafia”

According to report, the city’s one political party is kingpin of “copy mafia” and its party activists are creating problems in the Inter-Board Office.

The initial report against “copy mafia” has been sent to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Meanwhile, a student organization is supporting the mafia.