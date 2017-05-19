KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Thursday announced to hold another sit-in against the K-Electric (KE) as the 15-day deadline for the acceptance of demands has already expired.

JI Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman made this announcement while addressing a press conference here at JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq.

It is reminded here that earlier the JI had called off the sit-in outside the Governor House against KE, after Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair had assured the party that he would intervene to ensure that the power utility provided substantial relief to masses. Naeem said that a sit-in would be held on May 24 at Nursery, Shahrah-e-Faisal.

He said that the JI had decided to continue its campaign against the power utility since not only the governor had failed to keep his words, but also because of the fact that the KE had increased loadshedding in the city.

He also said that the JI would approach the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against what he called KE administration’s irregularities.

He said that thrusting loadshedding upon masses while keeping the power generation plants shut was the worst form of corruption.

The JI leader argued that frequent power outages, feeder tripping and power breakdowns due to faults were evident of KE’s incapability.

The JI leader said it was unfortunate that the power company had resorted to prolonged power outages amid high temperatures and at a time when hundreds of thousands of students in the city were appearing in their exams.

He recalled that a couple of years back, 5000 citizens had died in Karachi due to power outages during a heatwave.

He reminded that the JI had not only held a sit-in outside the KE headquarters but had also approached the federal government through NEPRA and knocked at the doors of judiciary. A case, filed by JI against KE, has been pending before the country's top court,” he added.

Further talking about the future course of action, he said that complaint camps would be set up outside various IBCs in order to provide affected people with some relief.

He further said that camps would also be set up across the city on May 22nd and 23rd, and that one million petition campaign would also be completed.

The JI leader warned that KE and the government would be responsible for the consequences, if the scheduled sit-in was interrupted or sabotaged.