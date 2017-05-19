KANDHKOT - A woman was killed for honour by her stepson here on Thursday.

According to details, Pari (40), wife of SHO Nabi Bakhsh Jakhrani, was gunned down by her stepson Abdul Kareem in Eidgah Mohalla in the limits of Kashmore Police Station.

The Kashmore SHO said that Kareem, in connivance with his brother-in-law Nek Muhammad, killed his stepmother under the karo kari tradition. He said the victim was wife of Gheehalpur SHO Nabi Bakhsh Jakhrani. He said that both murder suspects fled the scene after committing the crime.