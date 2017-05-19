KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Khurrum Sher Zaman on Thursday demanded that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), the local government and the provincial health department take measures to tackle the brain-eating amoeba in Karachi.

Quoting a recent news report, the PTI MPA said that 30 percent of water samples collected from Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Sohrab Goth this month showed that drinking water was not properly chlorinated. The samples were collected by a local group and the Sindh Health Department. A lack of proper chlorination of water provides the suitable environment to the lethal amoeba to spread.

The PTI lawmaker said, “If this is the condition of water supply in just two areas of Karachi, situation in rest of the city will not be different. Therefore, immediate action is required by KWSB and the provincial departments to tackle the amoeba before it becomes an outbreak.”

He said that water was a basic component of life and it was the fundamental right of the people of Karachi to have access to clean water. He demanded that action be taken on a war footing to purify the drinking water. He asked the Sindh government to invest in filtration plants to ensure supply of safe drinking water to the entire city.