KARACHI - Police on Monday claimed to have gunned down a notorious Lyari gangster in an alleged encounter in Lyari.

Police said the suspect was associated with the Ghaffar Zikri group of Lyari gang war. The encounter took place in Ali Muhammad Mohalla, Baghdadi.

Police said that they carried out a search operation in the locality. In reaction, gangsters hiding in the locality opened fire on the police and an encounter ensued.

The gangster killed in the encounter was identified as Hussan Zakri. His accomplices managed to flee during the encounter. Police also found weapons at the scene. Zakri and his accomplices were wanted to the police for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom and land grabbing. His body was shifted to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his family.

Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least twenty-five alleged criminals, including two political workers associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. The Rangers spokesperson said the accused were affiliated with the militant wing of the MQM-L and involved in target killings, extortion and other criminal activities. The accused were identified as Arif aka Arab and Noor Muhammad aka Noora. The Rangers also claimed to have recovered weapons from them. The Rangers also arrested two Lyari gangsters, Ayaz Baloch and Somair aka Papu.

The spokesperson for the paramilitary force said that the gangsters were involved in a number of criminal activities, including murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping for ransom. They Rangers also arrested accused Ahsanullah aka Baba who was allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including extortion. The Rangers also arrested three Afghan nationals illegally residing in Pakistan.

Separately, police arrested 19 suspects in various raids and operations and recovered weapons and narcotics from them. Police said the accused were involved in various criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested seven people for allegedly facilitating students in use of unfair means during the ongoing intermediate examinations. The CTD claimed that board staffers and agents were among those arrested. Sources said the accused were involved in stealing examination papers and selling to students. Police registered an FIR against the accused.

MAN SHOOTS DAUGHTER

A man shot dead his daughter over a family dispute in the Landhi area.

Police said that 32-year-old Neelum, daughter of Shaukat, suffered severe bullet injuries when her father opened fire on her over a domestic dispute in Landhi's Sukhan Lalabad area. She was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced her dead. Police said the accused managed to flee, but an FIR had been registered against him.

FIRE BREAKS OUT AT WAREHOUSE

A fire broke out at a plastic warehouse in Gull Bai, a locality in the limits of Maripur Police Station. Police said the fire erupted at the warehouse located on the Hawksbay Road, Maripur. The fire brigade sent fire extinguishers to the scene that took three hours to extinguish the fire.

The fire brigade department spokesperson said that at least three fire tenders were participating in the operation.

He said it was the second degree fire. He said that cause of fire had yet to be ascertained.