SHIKARPUR - Two policemen were gunned down by unidentified men riding a motorcycle at Dakhan Nako in Garhi Yasin Town in the limits of Garhi Yasin Police Station, some 15 kilometres from here, on Thursday morning. The incident is said to be the result of an old enmity between Brohi and Kakepota tribes.

According to Shikarpur SSP Zeeshan Siddique, policemen Ghulab, son of Shah Muhammad Brohi and resident of Soon Waah village, was posted in Kashmore-Kandhkot district. The second policeman, Nizamuddin, son of Shahmeer Brohi, resident of Jhandi Brohi Village, was posted in Kambar-Shahdadkot District. They were sitting at a shop when the assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them over a 30-year-old enmity over a piece of agricultural land. Eight people from the Brohi family and seven people from the Kakepota family have fallen prey to this enmity so far, the SSP added. The assailants fled the scene after the incident, the SSP said. The SSP said that he rushed to the scene after the incident and shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Garhi Yasin for a post-mortem examination. The bodies were handed over to the families after the post-mortem examination, he said. He said that he had ordered the police to arrest the assailants as soon as possible.

He said that in line with an order (E.II-557/60) dated January 6, 2017 issued by Larkana Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdullah Shaikh both policemen were relieved from Shikarpur on February 17 and sent to Qambar-Shahdadkot and Kashmore-Kandhkot.

Talking to this scribe, the SSP said that Shikarpur police had developed a strategy to resolve tribal disputes.

Police had not registered a case or arrested the culprits until Thursday evening when this report was filed. It’s worth mentioning here that a man and his son were gunned down in Madeji Town in Shikarpur over an old enmity this week. Also, a senior lawyer was shot dead by armed men at Jahaz Chowk.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED ON ROAD

A motorcyclist was killed and the woman riding the pillion was critically injured when the two-wheeler collided with a truck in the limits of Khanpur Police Station, some 12 kilometres from here, on Khanpur-Shikarpur Indus Highway on Thursday.

According to hospital sources, police shifted the body of the deceased motorcyclist and the injured woman to Civil Hospital in Shikarpur. The deceased and the injured have yet to be identified.

According to police, the truck driver managed to flee, leaving his truck at the scene.

Police had not registered the case until Thursday evening when this report was filed.