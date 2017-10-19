KARACHI - The Dow University Health Sciences (DUHS) held its 8th convocation at Ojha Campus on Wednesday.

Over 1,500 graduates awarded degrees, 25 gold medals, and 30 bronze medals 29 silver medals. The degrees were conferred upon the graduates of MBBS, BDS, pharmacy, nursing, medical technology, PhDs and other undergraduate and postgraduates of various disciplines. Provincial Health Minister and Pro Chancellor of the university Dr Sikandar Mandhero was the chief guest and Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Saeed Qureshi also spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the convocation, Health Minister Dr Sikander Mandhero has emphasised medical graduates to provide medical facilities as well as in the field of research. He said Sindh government has rescued the medical colleges and universities in Punjab and the current government is giving special attention to medical education examinations, because the teaching hospitals not only provide medical treatment to the people of cities but also remote areas through teaching hospitals. Prof Dr Saeed Qureshi, vice-chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences, said that he did not have a long time, but despite the help of faculty members and syndicate the management and academic system improved.

“Improvement of medical system is our priorities and it is very important for the standard medical academic institutions to form a healthy society, that they believe that teamwork, they have confidence in their team, with the same spirit, the university’s improvement, their future for the bright future.”