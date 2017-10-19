KARACHI - After two more cases of stabbing of women reported from the District Central recently, Karachi police have deployed at least 25 lady constables in the district.

Police officials said that lady constables had been deployed to beef up the security of women, and to also nab the knife-wielding attacker.

A senior police official said that besides women police, uniformed and plainclothes personnel had also been deployed in the affected areas to arrest the knifeman, while strict surveillance was being done on the routes linking District Central with District East.

Two more incidents of stabbing of females have taken place in District Central.

In one such incident, Eruj, a fifteen-year-old girl, came under attack in Block 9 of the Federal B Area on Tuesday when she was travelling on a motorcycle along with her brother.

Earlier, at least 13 women have been injured in several such incidents in parts of District East, mainly in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Dalmia, Rashid Minhas Road, Pehlwan Goth and PIB Colony.

Police have also released suspect's picture along with brief details several times, seeking help from the citizens besides announcing head money of Rs1 million.

On the other hand, investigators have started losing hope that a suspect, Waseem, taken into custody in Punjab is linked to incidents in Karachi.

Waseem has been involved in a number of women stabbing incidents in Sahiwal and Chichawatni in the past.

Although the investigators interrogating Waseem in Sahiwal have begun to think that he was not behind incidents of women stabbing in Karachi, still they say it would be premature to rule out the possibility of his involvement until the investigations were complete.