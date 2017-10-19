MIRPURKHAS - Over 50,000 deserving women in districts Mirpurkhas and Sanghar are being kept deprived of financial help under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for the last one year.

On the contrary, women in Larkana district continue to receive financial assistance as a result of which not only sense of deprivation is increasing among these women in these two districts, but they are also feeling that they are being discriminated against.

It has been learnt that financial support to these deserving women was suddenly stopped a year ago due to unknown reasons. However, the same did not happen in district Larkana where poor women are still receiving financial help after every three months.

Under the programme, postmen visit the homes of deserving women for the payment of money. Talking to this scribe on Wednesday some of these women said that the situation had landed them in great financial crisis, so much so that they could not feed their children.

They said it was unfortunate that while they were deprived of assistance, women in Larkana were continuously receiving financial help. They demanded the prime minister of Pakistan, Chairperson of BISP Marvi Memon, BISP Sindh Director and other concerned officials to take immediate notice of this injustice and ensure that payments to them were resumed at the earliest. They threatened that they would be forced to initiate a campaign of protests if their demands were not met.