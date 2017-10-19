KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his sisters Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited Yadgar-i-Shuhuda to pay tribute to the PPP loyalists who sacrificed their lives in order to save their leader Benazir Bhutto targeted in twin attacks near Karsaz on her return to the country in 2007 after ending self impose exile of eight years.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the monument of Yadgar-i-Shuhuda at Karsaz along with the chief minister Sindh and other members of Sindh cabinet and prayed for the souls of the martyred PPP loyalists. He also laid floral wreath at the monument paying tribute to the martyrs.

The sisters of PPP chairman also visited the site along with women lawmakers and PPP women wing leaders and paid tribute to the martyrs and prayed for their eternal soul.

Talking to media at the venue, PPP leader and Minister for Industries Manzoor Hussain Wasan said that the attacks were an international conspiracy against the PPP led by the then president General (r) Pervez Musharraf.

He, however, claimed that those behind the conspiracy could not hide for long and would be exposed by 2018.

“Oct 18 and December 27 attacks were similar and the loss of Benazir Bhutto could be felt in the current situation where the country is passing through testing times,” he said.

Responding to a query regarding PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Wasan said that a time would come when Imran would even say that why he was expelled. He claimed that a conspiracy for a national government was underway and such conspiracies would not succeed and those conspiring for it should end their futile efforts.

He further claimed that the knife attacks in Karachi were part of International conspiracy to defame the city. “It is not the failure of Home Minister Sohail Anwer Siyal instead police is responsible for it,” he said adding that those against the CPEC project could not tolerate peace in Karachi, however, their efforts would be foiled through joint efforts.