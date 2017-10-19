KARACHI (PR) - Beach Luxury Hotel, one of the finest hotels in the city is celebrating Pak-China friendship through a traditional Chinese food festival.

Azeem Qureshi, General Manager Beach Luxury Hotel along Wang Yu, Consul General of Republic of China, inaugurated the Chinese food festival.

Dignitaries from the Diplomatic community, top executives of the corporate world, showbiz celebrities, and satellite media professionals were invited to the opening night of the Chinese Food Festival.