Kandhkot - Kashmore police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six absconders besides recovering TT pistols and bullets from their possession.

According to Kashmore police spokesman Nadar Ali Channa, the absconders were arrested from various parts of the city during a search operation.

He added that police nabbed three absconders namely Mulao Mazari, Arbelo Mazari and Shahzado Mazari from the jurisdiction of RD 82 besides recovering three TT pistols from their possession.

Similarly, a police party, led by Station House Officer Mohammed Ali, took into custody Tariq Ali and Nabi Bux Golato from a place near RD 45.

Likewise, during snap checking in Muradwah, police apprehended an absconder, Niaz Ahmed, son of Nazar Mohammed Khoso.

When this scribe contacted Kashmore police chief SSP Bashir Ahmed Brohi, he told that his main focus had always been on controlling heinous crimes such as robberies, kidnappings for ransom and others. The SSP, while appreciating the performance of police department, said that the Force was performing its duties with honesty and sincerity.

Guddu police also nabs absconder: Meanwhile, Guddu police on Wednesday said it had arrested an absconder, who was wanted in connection with various crimes. According to Guddu SHO Asghar Ali Tunio, police, on a tip-off, raided a hideout in Shahanshah and held an absconder Sadaqat Shah.