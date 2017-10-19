KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three suspects including a hardcore militant of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan-Swat chapter.

According to CTD officials, the suspect identified as Shoaib Rafiq was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off at MPR Colony in Orangi Town, adding that the suspect belonging to TTP Swat is a hardcore militant.

CTD in-charge Ahmed Sheikh said that the accused had been involved in various attacks on security forces in Swat and went underground in Karachi. The cases against him were registered while further investigation was underway.

Similarly, CTD also claimed to have arrested another suspect who identified as Waleed Hussain during a raid conducted on a tip off at Korangi area. CTD officials also claim to have recovered arms and ammunitions from his possession. CTD officials said that the accused is a paid killed who has been involved in various cases of target killing.

Meanwhile, in another raid, CTD police arrested another suspect namely Zohaib alias Golden during a raid conducted in Lyari. CTD officials said that the accused has been involved in various cases of attacks on law enforcement agencies in Lyari.

The cases against him were registered while further investigation was underway was underway.