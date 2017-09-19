KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) provincial assembly member Nadeem Razi on Monday announced to join Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Nadeem Razi, who was elected in general elections, 2013 from PS-121 Karachi on MQM ticket made this announcement at a press conference at PSP headquarters Pakistan House along with PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal.

Talking to media men, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal said people from all walks of life were joining the party due to his honesty and ideology that stood for working for the progress and development of the country. “PSP has clinched another wicket of the opponents despite propaganda against the party leadership.

The journey that had started on March 3, 2016 continues quite smoothly and hopefully we will clean sweep the next general elections,” Kamal said, and added, “Our doors are open for everyone, but we cannot convince those people who still support anti-state policies of Altaf Hussain.”

He said that people had closed Altaf Hussain’s chapter after they came to know about the facts and truth. “And now we are following in the footsteps of our forefathers, who gave sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan,” he said, and added, “Altaf put the youth on a wrong path in order to accomplish his nefarious designs and hundreds of people lost their lives during last thirty years of Altaf`s rule.”

Talking about the miseries of Karachiites, he said that the party, keeping in view the worse situation of the city, had staged a protest demo outside KPC and had also held a protest rally for the acceptance of its 16-point agenda to resolve issues of the city.

“But it seems that rulers are not serious in resolving these problems. Earlier, the nation was kept busy in Panama leaks and after disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the newly formed federal cabinet is busy in proving country’s institutions wrong,” Kamal commented.

“Furthermore an impression was given that the country would progress after the by-elections in National Assembly constituency NA-120,” he said, and added, “The situation has not changed a bit, people are still in a miserable condition, and the city which is called mini Pakistan has turned into a garbage dump.” Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar should do some work instead of indulging in blame game, Kamal counselled.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Razi said that after August 22, 2016 speech by Altaf Hussain, MQM-Pakistan had decided to work for the betterment of people, but it was unfortunate that the party’s leadership did not promote this agenda. “MQM-P leaders are actually misleading the people as well as the party workers as they were working on a dual policy,” said Nadeem, and termed MQM-P leadership hypocrite.

He further said MQM was still the party of Altaf Hussain, but the party chief had forgotten that he had got the slot by virtue of sacrifices of hundreds of party workers.

Expressing confidence in PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal, Nadeem vowed to work for people of the country.

Our Staff Reporter