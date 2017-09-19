KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday ordered authorities concerned to get reopened the closed Aisha Bawani College, located on the roadside of Shahra-e-Faisal.

According to Sindh Chief Minister’s spokesperson, the chief minister directed to get it reopened and report to him as he do not want to affect the education of students studying at the college, said a statement issued here.

The chief minister also held a special meeting on the college issue. Murad in his brief remarks said it was the issue of 2400 students who were studying their in two shifts. The chief minister was determined to get the college reopened, the spokesman said. Murad gave assurance to students and their parents on the reopening of the college.

It is pertinent to be mentioned that the Aisha Bawani Trust claims the ownership of the college and closed it.

Earlier, a lower court had ordered to seal the college on trust’s petition but on Saturday the Sindh High Court suspended the order of the lower court and ordered to get it reopened.