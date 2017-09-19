KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon on Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on the Karachi Circular Railway project.

Secretary Transport Saeed Aawan briefed the meeting that survey and soil investigation is to be prioritised, in site area over 7KM, between Wazeer Mention to Manghopir, for cleansing of right of way, as desired by the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. He also apprised that removal of encroachment in District South from the Railway Track has been carried out.

The chief secretary advised the Secretary Transport to communicate the Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railway Karachi in writing to accompany this task, in addition to the Chief Engineer site limited, and other relevant officers.

The meeting also discussed about constituting a high level committee, headed by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Sindh Muhammad Waseem, with members Secretary Transport, Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ahmed Khan, M.D. SITE Ltd., DG KDA, and Metro Politian Commissioner KMC and others.