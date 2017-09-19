MIRPURKHAS - Traffic police is involved in increasing illegal encroachments, particularly at MA Jinnah Road, Old Sabzi Mandi Road, Mirwah Road and Sir Syed Road as a result of which mostly traffic jam is witnessed on these routes.

But unfortunately, no authority is ready to take notice of the matter.

Sources say that traffic police personnel allows each pushcart holder to sell the items in lieu of Rs100 to Rs200 that creates hurdles in the smooth flow of vehicles and movement of pedestrians.

Talking to this scribe on the condition of anonymity, a traffic constable said that he and his colleagues worked the whole day in heat, and it was their right to earn some money while their seniors were also involved in minting money.

He admitted that they were directed by their in-charge not to ask the pushcart holders to move from the main roads.

Civil society, social and religious organisations have condemned the role of traffic police and urged the Sindh IGP, DIG Mirpurkhas and SSP Mirpurkhas to take immediate notice of the matter, suspend the in-charge traffic police and ensure removal of black sheep from traffic police in order to get rid of illegal encroachments.





Our Staff Reporter