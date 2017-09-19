KARACHI - At least 50 dismissed personnel of Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) were taken into custody here on Monday after they scuffled with police and attempted to move towards the Governor’s House.

Police also apprehended one of them who attempted to commit suicide by burning himself.

A large number of SRP personnel dismissed from service in 2012 and 2014 gathered outside the Karachi Press Club to protest against their dismissals. Their presence also caused massive traffic jam on the roads surrounding the press club. Extra-contingents of police were also deployed in the vicinity of the press club to avoid any untoward incident.

The protesters also shouted slogans on the occasion and demanded their reinstatement. The situation turned violent when the protesters started marching towards the Governor’s and Chief Minister houses. Artillery Maidan SHO Salman Waheed said that the protesters went violent and started attacking police with stones when the latter tried to stop them from marching towards the Red Zone. “This is not for the first time when these ex-cops are protesting,” explained the officer. “We had already warned that they would not be allowed to march either towards the Governor or CM House, but they tried to take law into their hands, compelling the force to take action against them.”

He said that nearly 2000 SRP personnel, who had been appointed on ‘political quota’ had been fired in 2012 and 2014, adding that re-examination was also scheduled for their reappointment, but only 160 remained successful.

Nearly 50 protesters, including one Shakir, who attempted to commit suicide by pouring kerosene oil on his body, was also taken into custody.

The protesters were shifted to different police stations while no case had been registered against the protesting cops till the filing of this news.

