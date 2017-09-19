HYDERABAD - Main accused of Tania Khaskheli murder case, Khan Muhammad Nohani, has been arrested by the police along with his accomplice after an encounter at Nai Baran Bridge near Kotri on Monday.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Khadim Hussain Rind while addressing a news conference at his office dispelled the impression that accused Khan Muhammad Nohani was handed over to Police by an influential persons of Balochistan.

Soon after the murder of Taniya Khaskheli, the DIG informed that the police had registered the case under sections 302, 34 PPC and 6/7 ATA in crime No: 18-2017 against Khan Muhammad alias Khano and his accomplice Moula Bux Nohani alias Molo and started raids for their arrest.

IGP Sindh AD Khawaja who along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also visited the residence of deceased Taniya Khaskheli for condolence and on the directives of the Chief Minister, he formed teams led by SSP Jamshoro Irfan Bahadur and ASP Jamshoro Dr Sami Malik who along with personnel conducted around 50 raids for the arrest of the murderers, he informed and added that on Monday morning, accused Khan Muhammad Nohani and Moula Bux Nohani were going towards Thatta on motorcycle when they were intercepted by a Police team.

The DIG informed that the accused persons after seeing the Police party started firing and tried to escape, but they failed to succeed and arrested by the Police along with motorbike and lethal weapons.

The accused persons are being interrogated and later would be produced before the Anti-Terrorist Court, he informed and dispelled the impression that they have been handed over to Police by an influential person of Balochistan.

He informed that IGP Sindh AD Khawaja has announced Rs 0.1 million each with commendation certificates to the members of the police team which arrested the accused persons.

APP