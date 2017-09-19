KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Monday reiterated his demand that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s chairman should be appointed by the superior judiciary. He was addressing a press conference at JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq. Speaking on the occasion he suggested that the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Justices of all high courts should be given powers to appoint the chairman of NAB.

Sirajul Haq was of the view that instead of ensuring accountability, the NAB played the role of a facilitator for corruption and corrupt elements. He said that recently a chairman of the bureau has been sacked on corruption charges while the next chairman is yet to be appointed. He said that it is the right time for both the government and the leader of the opposition to show some dignity and handover the powers of appointing a NAB chief to the superior judiciary.

He said that the NAB should be an unbiased institution, free from the influence of politicians. He was of the view that the major reason behind the failure of NAB in delivering justice was that its chief is appointed by the politicians. That is why, the NAB always spared influential people and caught small fishes, he added.

The JI leader said that the Jamaat would continue its campaign against corruption and corrupt elements.

He once again reiterated his demand to hold all those accountable whose names were enlisted in Panama gate. He maintained that though a prime minister has been disqualified but the accountability of 436 people is still in pending. Not only politicians and businessmen but judges and bureaucrats were also nominated in the Panama gate.

Talking about the issues of Karachi, he said that the city has badly been neglected. Once there was an issue of the shortage of water but now the contaminated water has emerged as a much more grave issue. He recalled that the out of 118 samples of tap water from across the city, 88 were not fit for human consumption. He said that the situation is alarming and a matter of concern even in connection with our future generations. The issue should be taken up on all the three levels of local, provincial and federal government, he stressed.

The JI leader further said that for more than 16 months, the local government is yet to deliver on its promises. He lambasted both the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan People Party for doing nothing except playing a blame game despite enjoying local and provincial governments.

The MQM always complain of powers and funds, the party should also reveal that how much of available funds were spent and how much of the available powers were practiced to mitigate the miseries of common Karachiites. He said that the JI is always standing with masses and these issues will be taken up on all forums. He will approach the judiciary as well as resort to agitation for the sake of the city.

Responding to a question, he said that the Articles 62 and 63 are part of the constitution and no one would be allowed to repeal these Articles as some elements were trying to do so to facilitate just an influential personality.

The Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution should equally be implemented on judges, generals and bureaucrats, he concluded.

On the occasion, he demanded of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to highlight the issue of Myanmar and Kashmir on all regional and international forums. He shed light on the issue of Myanmar and said that the Rohingya Muslims should be provided with justice and compensation.

He urged the premier to play his due role in this regard. He also demanded of the Muslim block and global community to discharge their responsibilities in this regard.

Talking about Kashmir, he said that Srinagar is not an option or choice for Pakistan but is a matter of life and death.





OUR STAFF REPORTER